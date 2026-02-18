Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 345.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Cadence beat EPS estimates and showed revenue growth (revenue $1.44B, +6.2% Y/Y; EPS $1.99 vs. $1.90 consensus). The quarter also featured stronger gross profit, operating cash flow and higher cash balances—fundamentals that support longer‑term growth expectations. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results: Cadence beat EPS estimates and showed revenue growth (revenue $1.44B, +6.2% Y/Y; EPS $1.99 vs. $1.90 consensus). The quarter also featured stronger gross profit, operating cash flow and higher cash balances—fundamentals that support longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive forward guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.05–8.15 and Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.890–1.950, both well above sell‑side consensus (FY consensus ~5.45; Q1 consensus ~1.74). That upside to guidance is material and could support higher valuation if sustained. (Company guidance release)

Aggressive forward guidance: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.05–8.15 and Q1 FY2026 EPS of $1.890–1.950, both well above sell‑side consensus (FY consensus ~5.45; Q1 consensus ~1.74). That upside to guidance is material and could support higher valuation if sustained. (Company guidance release) Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Full financial results and conference call are available; investors will parse the call for color on AI-driven demand, backlog, and customer cadence to judge sustainability of the elevated guidance. Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Company press release: Full financial results and conference call are available; investors will parse the call for color on AI-driven demand, backlog, and customer cadence to judge sustainability of the elevated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and high price targets (median target cited ~$390), while some firms are cautious; Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $335 PT. These divergent views leave near‑term reaction driven by guidance verification. Rosenblatt neutral rating

Analyst coverage is mixed: several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and high price targets (median target cited ~$390), while some firms are cautious; Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $335 PT. These divergent views leave near‑term reaction driven by guidance verification. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional reductions: recent filings and data show many insider sales (multiple senior execs) and large institutional trims (e.g., UBS, BlackRock reduced holdings materially), which can pressure the stock and signal profit‑taking. Quiver Quant: Q4 results, insider and institutional activity

Insider selling and institutional reductions: recent filings and data show many insider sales (multiple senior execs) and large institutional trims (e.g., UBS, BlackRock reduced holdings materially), which can pressure the stock and signal profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and modest quarter-over-quarter growth: despite the beat, revenue growth was single‑digit (6.2% Y/Y) and the stock trades at a high multiple (PE ~73), which can amplify downside if investors doubt the sustainability of the lofty guidance. Zacks: Key metrics vs. estimates

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total transaction of $1,863,470.70. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $295,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.89. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

