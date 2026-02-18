CenterBook Partners LP Sells 142,827 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,827 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.36% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 254,007 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

NSSC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Report on NAPCO Security Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,256,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,681,867.40. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.