CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.42 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 15.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 23.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $211.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,123 shares in the company, valued at $15,552,392.42. This trade represents a 36.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,992 shares in the company, valued at $34,035,422.08. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,787 shares of company stock worth $105,376,360. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

