Atria Investments Inc Has $1.81 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.97.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

