Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $546,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 604.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 477,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,656.66. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,296.42. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

