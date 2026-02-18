Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

