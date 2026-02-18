Cercano Management LLC Makes New $15.07 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $415.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Fox Advisors upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.