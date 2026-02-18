Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,041,769 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 815,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Vivopower International Stock Up 15.6%

Vivopower International stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Vivopower International has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivopower International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivopower International by 7,088.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivopower International in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vivopower International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivopower International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vivopower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivopower International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vivopower International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC is a global provider of energy infrastructure and battery solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of lithium-ion battery systems and integrated charging networks. Through its Energy Solutions division, the company engineers and manufactures modular energy storage products—ranging from portable power stations to large-scale battery arrays—under its Dragonfly Energy brand. These solutions support a broad array of end markets including remote telecommunications, off-grid mining, defense, and emergency backup power applications.

In parallel, VivoPower’s Infrastructure division focuses on the financing, construction, ownership and operation of clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks.

