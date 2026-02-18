Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Grows By 27.2%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,876 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 6,192 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,756 shares in the company, valued at $244,145. This trade represents a 12.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 92,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

