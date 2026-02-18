Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Booking by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $4,140.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,020.54 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,077.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,208.10.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,320.05. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,014. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,171.56.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

