Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Short Interest Update

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,281 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 2,565 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

