Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Rises By 27.0%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,399 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 38,102 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OVBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.