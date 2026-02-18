Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.
Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.
