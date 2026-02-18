Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.32.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.