Head-To-Head Survey: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle and FTAI Infrastructure are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 11.10% 4.63% FTAI Infrastructure -41.09% -75.13% -3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $23.43 billion 0.58 $546.80 million $13.04 22.00 FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 2.10 -$223.65 million ($2.46) -2.43

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and FTAI Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jones Lang LaSalle and FTAI Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 0 4 4 0 2.50 FTAI Infrastructure 1 0 2 0 2.33

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus target price of $364.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.64%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats FTAI Infrastructure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

