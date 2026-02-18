iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,781 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 3,745 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $204.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.43. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $213.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

