Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 477511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sunoco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9317 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 127.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco’s product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

