Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,206 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $793.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $766.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

