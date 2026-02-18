PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

