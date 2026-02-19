Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 486,439 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,539,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.42% of Invitation Home worth $2,772,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 446.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 369,831 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Invitation Home by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,672,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,381,000 after buying an additional 653,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 128,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 12.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 983,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

