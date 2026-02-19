Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.45% of Edison International worth $2,860,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5,064.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.87 (vs. ~ $1.47–$1.49 consensus) and revenue $5.21B (vs. ~$4.29B est.), showing improved margins and year-over-year profit growth; this is the primary driver of the stock’s upside pressure after the report. Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 earnings and revenue materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.87 (vs. ~ $1.47–$1.49 consensus) and revenue $5.21B (vs. ~$4.29B est.), showing improved margins and year-over-year profit growth; this is the primary driver of the stock’s upside pressure after the report. Positive Sentiment: Company cited lower interest costs (wildfire cost-recovery approvals) and higher electricity rates as contributors to the beat — these are recurring/regulatory drivers that can support near-term earnings quality. Edison International beats quarterly profit estimates

Company cited lower interest costs (wildfire cost-recovery approvals) and higher electricity rates as contributors to the beat — these are recurring/regulatory drivers that can support near-term earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.8775 per share (plus preferred dividends), which supports income-oriented investors and reduces downside from dividend concerns. Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends

Board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.8775 per share (plus preferred dividends), which supports income-oriented investors and reduces downside from dividend concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full results, slides and a conference-call transcript — useful for modeling and confirming drivers behind the beat (core EPS detail and SCE commentary). EIX Press Release / Slide Deck

Company released full results, slides and a conference-call transcript — useful for modeling and confirming drivers behind the beat (core EPS detail and SCE commentary). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (TipRanks / Seeking Alpha / Zacks) highlight growth merits and upgrades, but these are reiterations of the beat rather than new catalysts. TipRanks: Edison International posts strong Q4 results

Analyst/commentary pieces (TipRanks / Seeking Alpha / Zacks) highlight growth merits and upgrades, but these are reiterations of the beat rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance was updated to $5.90–$6.20, below the prior Street consensus (~$6.14) — that slightly softer near-term guidance is a key reason some investors are selling into the rally.

FY2026 EPS guidance was updated to $5.90–$6.20, below the prior Street consensus (~$6.14) — that slightly softer near-term guidance is a key reason some investors are selling into the rally. Negative Sentiment: While FY2027 guidance was set at $6.25–$6.65 (about in line with consensus ~6.43), mixed multi-year guidance (one year slightly light, next year roughly flat) leaves uncertainty on near-term growth trajectory, prompting profit-taking.

Shares of EIX opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $72.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

