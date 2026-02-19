Aberdeen Group plc Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.35% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OMAB opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

