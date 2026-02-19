Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.93 Billion Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,353,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.94% of Ulta Beauty worth $2,926,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $689.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

