Aberdeen Group plc Sells 439,601 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 439,601 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.38% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 474,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,971,443.88. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $991,737.50. Following the sale, the director owned 115,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,097.20. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 510,836 shares of company stock worth $33,603,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.