JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $412.08 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.27% of Henry Schein worth $412,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

