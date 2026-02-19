Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stock Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,150 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of GDS worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 1,123.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GDS by 165.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $46.70 price target on GDS in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on GDS in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.
GDS Price Performance
GDS stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. GDS Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.
GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.