Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,530 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.47% of ADMA Biologics worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.99 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

