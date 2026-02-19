Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 32.3% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

