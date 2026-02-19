Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 32.3% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.
Apple News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is accelerating development of three AI wearables (smart glasses, an AI pendant and camera-equipped AirPods) are being priced as a new growth path beyond the iPhone — a potential high‑margin ecosystem extension that traders rewarded. Apple is reportedly cooking up a trio of AI wearables
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness remains: Wedbush and other bullish analysts reiterated high price targets (e.g., $350), and commentators argue Apple’s measured AI approach could unlock substantial value — supporting upside sentiment despite recent volatility. Dan Ives Says Apple’s AI Alone Could Be Worth $1.5 Trillion
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming March 4 product event and strong Q1 results (record revenue / iPhone strength) give investors a near-term catalyst and sentiment support ahead of new-device reveals. Apple Gears Up For ‘Special Experience’ Event On March 4: Here’s What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/positioning notes — Apple’s correlation with the Nasdaq has fallen to multi‑decade lows, which can make it a relative “safe-haven” inside big tech but also means different performance drivers than pure AI plays. Apple’s AI Strategy Offers Alternative for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extensions (Apple Pay installments; car keys expanding to Toyota) are incremental service/UX positives but unlikely to move the needle alone. Apple Set to Bring Car Keys Function to Toyota Vehicles
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake in the latest 13F — continuing a multi‑quarter pattern of selling. Large‑holder trimming, even if incremental, can pressure sentiment and headline-driven flows. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety about delayed Siri upgrades, reported regulatory scrutiny and recent insider selling have driven part of the recent pullback — these are the main negative narratives investors cite when selling into volatility. Apple’s $2.84 Earnings Beat Can’t Overcome Siri Delay Concerns
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
