Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

