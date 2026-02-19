Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

