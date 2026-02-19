Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,748. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.