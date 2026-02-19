Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,774 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock worth $9,904,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost's Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon's capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon's guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its "Blue Jay" warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

AMZN opened at $204.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

