Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.40 and a 200 day moving average of $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,164 shares of company stock worth $6,579,748 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

