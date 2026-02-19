Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

