iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,268 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.
Key Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is accelerating development of three AI wearables (smart glasses, an AI pendant and camera-equipped AirPods) are being priced as a new growth path beyond the iPhone — a potential high‑margin ecosystem extension that traders rewarded. Apple is reportedly cooking up a trio of AI wearables
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness remains: Wedbush and other bullish analysts reiterated high price targets (e.g., $350), and commentators argue Apple’s measured AI approach could unlock substantial value — supporting upside sentiment despite recent volatility. Dan Ives Says Apple’s AI Alone Could Be Worth $1.5 Trillion
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming March 4 product event and strong Q1 results (record revenue / iPhone strength) give investors a near-term catalyst and sentiment support ahead of new-device reveals. Apple Gears Up For ‘Special Experience’ Event On March 4: Here’s What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/positioning notes — Apple’s correlation with the Nasdaq has fallen to multi‑decade lows, which can make it a relative “safe-haven” inside big tech but also means different performance drivers than pure AI plays. Apple’s AI Strategy Offers Alternative for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extensions (Apple Pay installments; car keys expanding to Toyota) are incremental service/UX positives but unlikely to move the needle alone. Apple Set to Bring Car Keys Function to Toyota Vehicles
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake in the latest 13F — continuing a multi‑quarter pattern of selling. Large‑holder trimming, even if incremental, can pressure sentiment and headline-driven flows. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety about delayed Siri upgrades, reported regulatory scrutiny and recent insider selling have driven part of the recent pullback — these are the main negative narratives investors cite when selling into volatility. Apple’s $2.84 Earnings Beat Can’t Overcome Siri Delay Concerns
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
