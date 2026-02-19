iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,268 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

