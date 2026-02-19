Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,548 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.52% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,872,000 after buying an additional 691,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 368,125 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

