Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clarus Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

