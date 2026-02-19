Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.