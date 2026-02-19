Everest Group (NYSE:EG) versus Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Head-To-Head Review

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everest Group and Swiss Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 10 6 0 2.38 Swiss Re 4 4 0 1 1.78

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $363.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Dividends

Profitability

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Everest Group pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Everest Group and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 9.09% 12.50% 3.08% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Group and Swiss Re”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $17.50 billion 0.83 $1.59 billion $37.86 9.13 Swiss Re $45.60 billion 1.08 $3.24 billion N/A N/A

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiss Re has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats Swiss Re on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

