Short Interest in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Decreases By 14.2%

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 914,360 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,066,081 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 219,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGAN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. eGain had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eGain has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

eGain Incorporated (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company’s product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

