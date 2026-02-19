Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 85,406 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 71,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight. EFAS was launched on Nov 14, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.