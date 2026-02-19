Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 237,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.98% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,303,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews flag a likely Q4 beat driven by rising Permian production, tight cost control and a favorable ESP (earnings surprise predictor), which supports upside to the share price as investors price in another strong report. Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Another Beat Likely?

Analysts and previews flag a likely Q4 beat driven by rising Permian production, tight cost control and a favorable ESP (earnings surprise predictor), which supports upside to the share price as investors price in another strong report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ deeper Q4 preview notes that looking beyond headline revenue/EPS estimates into key operating metrics could reveal stronger-than-expected performance for the quarter, reinforcing bullish positioning ahead of the print. Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Zacks’ deeper Q4 preview notes that looking beyond headline revenue/EPS estimates into key operating metrics could reveal stronger-than-expected performance for the quarter, reinforcing bullish positioning ahead of the print. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage roundup: a recent MSN piece surveys Wall Street sentiment on FANG, useful for gauging buy/sell-side positioning but not providing a clear directional catalyst by itself. Is Wall Street bullish or bearish on Diamondback Energy stock?

Market coverage roundup: a recent MSN piece surveys Wall Street sentiment on FANG, useful for gauging buy/sell-side positioning but not providing a clear directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (examples: Q4 2025 cut to $1.86 from $1.91; FY2026 to $8.25 from $8.51; FY2027 to $9.25 from $9.49). Those downward revisions could limit upside if the company’s results fail to materially outpace these lowered expectations. (Multiple Zacks estimate updates summarized from recent research notes.)

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $162.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $174.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

