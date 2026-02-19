PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 35,893 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 42,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

