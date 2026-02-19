HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.69 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

