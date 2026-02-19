JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $BBSC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 74.54% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $432,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

