HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Hub Group worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hub Group by 353.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hub Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 487,703 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 4,566 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $199,671.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,381.94. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

