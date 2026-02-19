Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 423,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,196,000 after buying an additional 1,763,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,071,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,911,000 after buying an additional 212,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $198,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm set a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Shares of LYV opened at $156.82 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

