Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 392,864 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 392,864 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 19.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $301,072,000 after buying an additional 154,672 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon.

Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost's Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN.

Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact.

Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon's capital allocation/valuation.

Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon's guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility.

Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its "Blue Jay" warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains.

Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

