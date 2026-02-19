Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.