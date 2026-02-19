Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.45% of Masco worth $357,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Masco by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Masco by 37.4% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 237,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Masco by 125.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

