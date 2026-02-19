PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,889 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

